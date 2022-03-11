Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies did not file for reelection prior to Friday's deadline, but four other candidates are running for her post.
In the May 17 primary for the assessor's post currently held by the Republican Davies, Tamara Code and Brett Alan Hochhalter will run as Democrats while Greg Cates and Anita Hymas will run as Republicans. In recent years, the assessor's office has been at the center of heated public debate due to dramatic increases in property valuations.
In the race for Bannock County commissioner District 2, Lisa Alexander has filed as a Democrat, and Robert J. Adling, Josh Ellis and incumbent Jeff Hough are running as Republicans.
In the race for Bannock County commissioner District 3, Kathleen Lewis is running as a Democrat, and John Crowder and incumbent Terrel "Ned" Tovey are running as Republicans.
Incumbent Jason Dixon, a Republican, is the only candidate to file for the Bannock County clerk position; incumbent Jennifer Clark, a Democrat, is the only candidate to file for Bannock County treasurer; and incumbent Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, a Republican, is the sole candidate for that post.
Several candidates have also filed to run in Southeast Idaho's legislative races.
In the District 28 state Senate race, Mike Saville has filed as an independent and Tom Branson, Art da Rosa and incumbent Jim Guthrie have filed as Republicans.
For state representative, District 28, Position A, Rick Cheatum and Dawn Morrell have both filed as Republicans. For state representative, District 28, Position B, Dan Garner and R. Scott Workman have filed as Republicans.
No Democrats are running in any of the District 28 legislative races.
In the District 29 state Senate race, James Ruchti has filed as a Democrat and David Worley has filed as a Republican. For state representative, District 29, Position A, Mary Shea filed as a Democrat and incumbent Dustin Whitney Manwaring and S. Craig Yadon have filed as Republicans. For state representative, District 29, Position B, Nate Roberts has filed as a Democrat and Greg Romriell and Jake Stevens have filed as Republicans.
In the District 35 state Senate race, incumbent Mark Harris and Doug Toomer have filed as Republicans. For state representative, District 35, Position A, incumbent Kevin Andrus and Jon Goode have filed as Republicans. For state representative, District 35, Position B, Hyrum Johnson has filed as an independent and incumbent Chad Christensen and Josh Wheeler have filed as Republicans.
There are no Democrats running in any District 35 legislative races.
Friday's list of May primary candidates included some notable absences. Incumbent Democrat Mark Nye has decided not to run for re-election as District 29's senator and incumbent GOP Reps. Randy Armstrong and Marc Gibbs also decided not to run.
In Power County, incumbent Laura Porath has filed as a Republican for assessor, Leona Jackson has filed as a Democrat and incumbent Sharee Sprague has filed as a Republican for clerk, incumbent Deanna Curry has filed as a Republican for treasurer, incumbent William Lasley has filed as a Republican for county commissioner District 2, incumbent Delane Anderson has filed as a Republican for county commissioner District 3, and incumbent Mark Gunn Rose Sr. is running as a Republican for coroner.