CHUBBUCK — A $12 million proposal to build a new Portneuf District Library building in Chubbuck for the community’s growing population failed to receive the necessary voter support on Tuesday.
The plan to build the new library received 4,861 votes in favor or 47 percent of ballots cast to 5,494 votes against or 53 percent of ballots cast.
The bond required a super-majority of at least 66 percent voter support to pass.
The new library was proposed to replace the existing 11,920-square-foot Portneuf District Library building at 5210 Stuart Ave.
A similar bond vote to build a new Portneuf District Library building failed in 2019.