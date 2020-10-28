POCATELLO — Bannock Development Corp., a local nonprofit that focuses on the economic well-being and quality of life in Southeast Idaho, will soon have a new leader at its helm.
MiaCate Kennedy I — a native of the San Juan Islands northwest of Seattle and, among several current leadership roles, the current executive director for the Greater Kingston Community Chamber of Commerce in Kingston, Washington — has been appointed as the new CEO for Bannock Development Corp.
“I can’t wait to get to work for Bannock Development,” Kennedy said about the appointment. “I had many different offers, several places I could have gone and I’ve been to a lot of places, but Bannock Development is really where I want to be. I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited about a position. To help build economic development in such a wonderful area is super exciting.”
Amy Rhoads, chair of the Bannock Development Corp. Executive Board said the board voted to appoint Kennedy during its last meeting on Oct. 20 after conducting a national search. Kennedy will leave the Seattle area and join Bannock Development in Pocatello around Dec. 1.
"We are totally excited about the hire," Rhoads said about Kennedy. "She brings some different skill sets to the table with her knowledge of technology in addition to marketing and economic development. We’re thrilled to add her to our team.”
Kennedy will take over for local Realtor and former City Councilman Jim Johnston, who has served as interim CEO since August when Bannock Development Corp. parted ways with its president and CEO since 2012, John Regetz.
A graduate of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, Kennedy — in addition to being the only woman in the United States with a generational marker in her name — will bring to Bannock Development Corp. over 10 years of experience in business operations leadership roles.
Kennedy is also in the process of going back to Gonzaga to pursue a master’s degree in organizational leadership with an emphasis in technology.
Kennedy says she chose to work for the Greater Kingston Community Chamber of Commerce in August 2019 primarily because the organization was out of compliance and was looking for a person to take their chamber to the next level.
“They have done amazing things in the past but they have 4.4 million people that come through this area annually on the ferry from Seattle and they needed someone to capture their successes, get businesses here and drive economic development,” Kennedy said. “They brought me on board with my experience and really wanted someone who knew exactly what a chamber should be doing. A little over one year later and they are completely in compliance, have experienced a huge shift in momentum and know exactly what they need to do to sustain this success.”
While working for the chamber in Kingston, Kennedy also founded the nonprofit Visit Kingston. The nonprofit focuses on tourism, economic growth and hospitality development for the Kingston area through a relationship with the Port of Kingston and the Chamber.
Additionally, Kennedy is the president and CEO of KennedyEverest Inc., a Seattle-based consulting business for startups, economic development and technology immersed projects. As a current analyst, editor and consultant for SMB Nation, a publishing and events company that targets small and medium businesses, Kennedy reviews and assists in the development of managed services provider books, content and blogs and serves as subject matter expert on topics surrounding Microsoft 365, Office 365, Windows and security.
“I’m a very busy girl,” Kennedy said. “I really wanted to stick with economic development and do it in a bigger way, so I decided to make the move. Economic development is something that touches everybody, and for me, that’s a big deal. I told this board when I was hired that the biggest thing that I do is the life hours. If I get up every day and justify what I am doing with my life hours then I will always be happy. There is no currency that is bigger than that, and if there is, then you are probably not doing the right thing.”
For Bannock Development Corp., Kennedy wants to work hard to raise the profile of the organization using her extensive background in organizational leadership and economic development as well as information and technology. For her, no other organization is more vital to the success of an area than those who focus on economic development.
“Economic development groups are instrumental in raising the entire profile of the area it serves, whether you are looking at digital, regional or business profiles,” Kennedy said. “They can stand to be integral in all of those areas and my mechanism to do that is to bring together the components that are served by economic development, and in my mind that includes everything and everybody.”
Kennedy continued, “It’s my goal to really work as a servant leader to bring up those interests and help them. I definitely think if you go a long time and you don’t know what that group does or focuses on then that is a big issue.”
One of the first items on Kennedy’s agenda when she arrives in Pocatello in December is to request Google Earth complete a comprehensive Street View of the region via its fleet vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras. For Kennedy, the digital footprint of an area is a critical contributor to the appearance and prestige of the local economic development corporation.
December and the opportunity to kick economic development in Southeast Idaho up a notch can't come quick enough for Kennedy.
“This is really an honor for me to have the opportunity to serve this area,” Kennedy said. “Together greatness happens and I am excited to be part of that effort. I could not be more grateful for my new role to serve in Pocatello.”