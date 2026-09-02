Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
File Photo

TYHEE — A woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night after her car left the roadway and struck a tree in the Tyhee area north of Chubbuck.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 91 and Reservation Road around 11:10 p.m.

The woman was the driver and lone occupant of the 2012 Nissan Altima involved in the wreck, Idaho State Police said.

She was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

Her name and condition have not been released.

The crash temporarily shut down the Highway 91-Reservation Road intersection.

The accident remains under investigation by state police and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

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