POCATELLO — Two Power County men are in custody after authorities say they opened fire on an occupied motorhome early Thursday morning near Trail Creek, then fled into a ravine where a standoff with deputies stretched nearly two hours.
William W. Cronon, 58, and Gavin R. Scollard, 44, both of Power County, face initial charges of felony aggravated assault and felony unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched around 2 a.m. Thursday to a report of two men shooting into a motorhome camped in the Trail Creek area, the sheriff’s office said. The motorhome’s owner was not hurt, and the two men had left the scene before deputies arrived.
Responding deputies secured the area and issued a temporary shelter-in-place order for nearby residents, according to the release. A drone was launched to search for the men, and within 20 minutes, law enforcement spotted the pair holding firearms in a ravine north of Trail Creek. The men fired their guns again during the search, possibly at the drone, the sheriff’s office said.
The Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response, or STAR, Team was called in to assist. While waiting for backup, deputies talked one of the suspects into putting down his weapon, and he was taken into custody without further incident at 3:12 a.m., according to the release.
The STAR Team took over communications with the second suspect at 3:25 a.m. after he refused to surrender and continued holding a firearm, the sheriff’s office said. Continuous negotiations, along with canine units and spotlights from the drone, eventually led to his surrender. He was taken into custody at 3:55 a.m.
No injuries were reported among the victim, the suspects or responding officers, according to the release.
“This was a best-case scenario for a high-risk call,” Sheriff Tony Manu said in the release. “I’m exceptionally proud of our deputies, the STAR Team, and our regional partners. Their professional coordination and patience brought a potentially dangerous situation to a peaceful resolution.”
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Ambulance District and the Southeast Idaho STAR Team, according to the release.
Both men were booked into the Bannock County Detention Center. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, but West Trail Creek Road remains temporarily closed Thursday morning from the cattle guard to the county line while investigators process the scene.
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