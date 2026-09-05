LOGAN, Utah — They say the third time's the charm.
For Idaho State Bengals football, that proved true.
After two close losses to FBS opponents last season, the Bengals pulled off the upset over Utah State, 29-17, behind suffocating defense and efficient offense — picking up their first win over an FBS opponent since 2017.
"I'm proud of our guys," Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins said. "For us to lose by 50 points in '23 and to come out and try to get better each and every day, it's cool to kind of see the progression of the program."
The Bengals gave up an early touchdown on a 15-yard connection from Utah State junior quarterback McCae Hillstead to graduate wide receiver Eli Wood. From there, the Bengals' secondary made things difficult for the Aggies.
A week earlier, the Bengals gave up just 11 passing yards to Virginia Military Institute in a 38-10 win. This time, they forced three of Utah State's four interceptions — two from sophomore TreShawn Shorty and one from senior safety Troy Wilke.
"We're just a hungry secondary," Shorty said. "When the ball's in the air, we like to say it's ours. Even before this game we were all arguing about who was going to get a pick, but it's never selfish. If a teammate gets one, we're all celebrating and running down together."
The fourth interception, by ISU senior linebacker and Idaho Falls native Jacob Perez, set up one of sophomore kicker Mason Lindberg's five field goals, including a career-long 48-yarder.
On offense, the Bengals struggled at times to establish a run game, but when they needed to come through, they leaned on fifth-year quarterback and team leader Jordan Cooke. Cooke finished 18-of-32 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown and added a 1-yard rushing score of his own.
"Come on, man, every single person in the stands would have said that Jordan Cooke was the best quarterback here," Hawkins said.
Through the ebbs and flows, the Bengals kept their composure and sent a message to the Big Sky: Idaho State is here to contend.
"We are not Utah State and we may not beat them nine times out of 10," Hawkins said. "But I'll tell you what — we'll beat them more than one time out of 10. I believe in our football team."
The Bengals will look to extend their winning streak when they return to the ICCU Dome next Saturday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. to play the University of San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In