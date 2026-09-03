Greenacres Elementary School finds new principal
POCATELLO — Greenacres Elementary School has found a new principal who hopes to prioritize intervention and ensuring that every student is given the care they need.
Molly Johnson, the new principal, is originally from Alaska but moved to Pocatello to study education at Idaho State University. At first, she wanted to teach high school English, but she changed her focus to special education.
"I took an incredible class on inclusion for special ed students," Johnson said. "After day one of taking that class, I went to my advisor and switched my major. I felt drawn to working with the most vulnerable populations in schools."
After graduating with her bachelor's degree, Johnson worked as a middle school special education teacher. She later returned to ISU to pursue a master's degree in education administration.
"I spent the last two years at Alameda as assistant principal," Johnson said. "I got this position last spring."
Johnson wanted to pursue a career in education because her mother was a school counselor, so she grew up around educators her entire life.
"Public education has always been a part of my life," Johnson said. "I always knew I was going to be a teacher."
Johnson looks forward to getting to know the students at Greenacres and the parents and larger community around the school. She said she loves how Greenacres feels like a true neighborhood school.
"Everyone is very involved with the success of the school," Johnson said. "It feels like a tight-knit family."
Johnson also looks forward to getting to know the rest of the staff at Greenacres. She said one unique thing about the school is the longevity of the teachers, paraprofessionals and other staff.
"We have people who have been working here since before the year 2000," Johnson said. "Greenacres has this special air about it that keeps people there. The staff is really committed to this population of kids."
Now that the school year has started, Johnson's goal as principal is to place greater emphasis on intervention and special ed.
"It's a big goal," Johnson said. "For every decision that I make, the guiding question is 'what's best for the kids.' Intervention and meeting the needs of all our learners is how we're going to be moving forward, and that's how we're going to spend our time."
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