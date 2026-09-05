RIGBY — A 45-year-old man died Saturday afternoon outside a Rigby bar after turning a handgun on himself as law enforcement officers gave him commands to drop the weapon, according to the Rigby Police Department.
It's the second such incident in the area within a 48-hour span.
Early Friday morning, a man died in an officer-involved shooting at a home near Iona after telling dispatchers he was armed and threatening to kill himself, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have identified that man as Marcus Griffin, 43, of Idaho Falls. Sheriff's deputies were working to get occupants of the residence to safety when Griffin emerged holding a handgun and shots were fired, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was declared dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
Authorities have not yet released additional details about that shooting.
The name of the man who died Saturday in Rigby has not been released.
Saturday's incident began to unfold when Jefferson County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 1:43 p.m. reporting an armed man causing a disturbance inside the bar, according to police.
Rigby police and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded and found the man outside the bar's front door.
While officers were giving him commands to drop the firearm, the man turned the gun on himself, according to police.
Officers began first aid until an ambulance arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons during the incident, police said.
The name of the bar has not been released.
Rigby's South State Street was closed for about four hours during the investigation.
Idaho State Police, Central Fire and Ambulance and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the incident.
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