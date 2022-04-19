BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings woman has died of injuries suffered when she was attacked by three dogs earlier this month, police said.
Mattie Hain, 84, died on April 16 of injuries she suffered in the attack eight days earlier, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told The Billings Gazette on Tuesday.
The attack happened on private property and involved three large, mixed-breed dogs, police Lt. Matt Lennick told KULR-TV. The dogs are being held at an animal shelter for now.
No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, Lennick said.
