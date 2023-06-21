Katy James, left, and Merissa Anderson, right, hug in front of the Kellogg home where their friends Kenna and Kenneth Guardipee, along with Devin and Aiken Smith, were killed Sunday evening.
Community members created an impromptu memorial Tuesday in front of the Kellogg home where Kenna and Kenneth Guardipee. along with Devin and Aiken Smith, were killed Sunday evening.
KELLOGG — Dozens of flowers, balloons, photos and signs began piling up Tuesday in front of the duplex where a family of four was shot and killed Sunday after an altercation with their neighbor.
Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16; were found dead at their home Sunday evening.
Their upstairs neighbor, Majorjon Kaylor, 31, was arrested in connection to their deaths.
Kenna Guardipee was “super sweet and kindhearted,” said Katy James, a longtime family friend.
Kenna Guardipee worked in the kitchen at Mountain Valley of Cascadia, an assisted living facility across the street from the duplex.
Merissa Anderson, who worked with Guardipee, said she was “very strong-willed” and hardworking.
On tough days, Guardipee was a bright light to her coworkers, Anderson said.
“She’d always give me a hug and say it will get better,” Anderson said.
When Guardipee wasn’t at work, she was outside, Anderson and James said. The family loved biking and skiing.
Guardipee was a dedicated mother, said Lori Schierman, a lifelong family friend said.
“She raised them boys on her own with her dad’s help,” Schierman said.
Aiken Smith, her younger son, was a “super good kid,” James said. He found community and purpose in the junior ROTC program, she said.
“He was very dedicated,” James said. “He was committed to the Air Force, and it was his dream to go do that.”
Devin Smith had recently graduated from Kellogg High School and struggled with a learning disability and social cues, James said. The teenager had worked hard to move past his issues, she said.
The family had just moved into the duplex where they were killed.
The family’s upstairs neighbors quickly got into conflict with the Guardipees, James said. Still, it was a shock to hear they had been killed.
Kenneth “Kenny” Guardipee had recently had a heart attack, Schierman said, but was on the road to recovery. His daughter and grandkids were the light of his life, she added.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.