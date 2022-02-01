Bannock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jon Everson, left, and Capt. Alex Hamilton, right, point to a photo of a hot dog laced with a toxic amount of ibuprofen that was found recently on a Pocatello area trail.
POCATELLO — Detectives with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office are investigating reports of ibuprofen-laced hot dogs being found along Pocatello area trails after one dog was fatally poisoned and another was injured.
Capt. Alex Hamilton and Sgt. Jon Everson with the sheriff's office said there have been at least three reports of trail-goers encountering these toxic hot dogs in the Mink Creek and Blackrock Canyon areas just in the last month.
Hamilton said one dog died after it is believed to have ingested one of the hot dogs, and another dog was injured. He said ibuprofen can be extremely harmful if consumed by animals, causing vomiting, extreme diarrhea and death if not treated.
Hamilton said based on where they've been found he believes the hot dogs are being placed around area trails to specifically target domesticated dogs.
There are currently no suspects in the case, but the sheriff's office is taking the reports seriously and is expected to pursue felony animal cruelty charges against whoever is placing the hot dogs in these recreational areas.
"A lot of the reports that we've received on these incidents have been after the fact, so we haven't been called to the scene which makes it a little more difficult for us to investigate what's going on," Hamilton said. "But my guess is that the intent is they're for some reason trying to kill animals, and we take that very seriously."
The U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, which is now assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation, said in a Tuesday news release that as little as 100 mg of ibuprofen can be toxic to dogs. Several of the hot dogs found around local trails had at least six ibuprofen pills stuffed in them, the sheriff's office said.
Jay Youngblood, a Forest Service Law Enforcement officer, said people should follow standard pet owner etiquette when recreating on public trails to keep their pet safe.
“Keeping your pet on a leash and close to you is the best way to ensure its safety,” Youngblood said.
If you spot an ibuprofen-laced hot dog or have seen any suspicious activity along local trails or in public recreation areas, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100 or the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111.