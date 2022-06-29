RUPERT — A man was charged in Minidoka County with felony counts of enticing children over the internet and attempted lewd conduct with a child under age 16.
Chase Kendall Quinton, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court documents.
Quinton was charged after a Rupert police officer said he was posing online as a 14-year-old female; Quinton pursued the girl for sex between May 22 and June 24.
He was charged with “attempted lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under age 16 for coming to Rupert with the intent to have sex with her.”
A preliminary hearing in Minidoka Count Magistrate Court is set from 1:30 p.m. July 6.
