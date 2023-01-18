CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails.
Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted Chubbuck police to report Finney had been sending her emails in spite of a no-contact order between the two, police said in the report.
The no-contact order was issued in September 2022 after the woman sought a protection order against Finney, court records show.
Additionally, Finney attempted to contact the woman using social media and requested to follow one of her social media accounts, according to the report.
In total, the woman provided law enforcement with screenshots of eight emails and social media messages that Finney sent to her between Nov. 11, 2022, and Jan. 15, 2023.
Chubbuck police on Tuesday responded to the trailer that Finney was living in outside of a shop in Chubbuck and detained him for questioning.
Finney admitted to sending the emails and social media messages and was subsequently charged, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which he was released from jail on his own recognizance.
Finney is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 30, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is evidence against him for the case to proceed to trial.
If convicted of the felony first-degree stalking charge, Finney faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
