Ryan Looney coaching kneeling front.jpg

Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney squats on the sideline during a Big Sky Conference tournament game earlier this year in Boise.

 Brooks Nuanez/Skyline Sports

The Idaho State men’s basketball home game against Montana Western on Saturday has been canceled, according to an ISU press release.

The reason for the cancellation was “COVID-related issues with the visiting team,” according to the press release.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Reed Gym.

It’s the second COVID-related cancellation of the season for the Bengals. Idaho State originally added the Montana Western game to the schedule to make up for a Dec. 15 cancellation against Eastern Oregon.

The addition of the Montana Western game was announced on Wednesday. Now, just two days later, it’s been wiped off the Bengals’ schedule.