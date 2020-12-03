The Idaho State men’s basketball home game against Montana Western on Saturday has been canceled, according to an ISU press release.
The reason for the cancellation was “COVID-related issues with the visiting team,” according to the press release.
The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Reed Gym.
It’s the second COVID-related cancellation of the season for the Bengals. Idaho State originally added the Montana Western game to the schedule to make up for a Dec. 15 cancellation against Eastern Oregon.
The addition of the Montana Western game was announced on Wednesday. Now, just two days later, it’s been wiped off the Bengals’ schedule.