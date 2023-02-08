ZZ Top

IDAHO FALLS — “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and on May 2, 2023 ZZ Top will bring their “Raw Whisky Tour” to Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, February 13th at 10AM online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

ZZ Top has been delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

