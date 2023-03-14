Flooding

A field sits submerged by flood waters on Tuesday afternoon north of Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Snow, rain, destructive winds and flooding are in the forecast for East Idaho through Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm that arrived Tuesday morning continues to barrel through the region.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, wind warnings and a flood advisory for East Idaho because of the storm.

