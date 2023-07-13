What are your favorite memories of Holt Arena (or the Minidome, as it was originally called)?
Maybe a playoff game from the 1981 national championship football season?
Fleetwood Mac starting their “Tusk Tour” with a concert in Pocatello?
An awesome bull ride during a Dodge National Circuit Finals rodeo?
Or a more personal moment, like a loved one’s graduation?
In recognition of the completion of the Holt Arena renovation project this fall, the Journal is putting together a special section focused on the first indoor campus football stadium in the United States. Because Holt Arena, or the Minidome if you prefer, has been such a centerpiece for the Southeastern Idaho community over the last 53 years, we want to hear about your favorite memories made there.
If you’re up for an interview about your favorite Holt memories, or if you’d just like to share a quick note about what made the arena special to you, you can text me at 208-520-1906. I’ll set up a time when we can chat, or if you’d just like to send me your written thoughts, please include your name and your hometown so I can properly attribute them.
To “prime the pump” a bit, here are some of my favorite Holt Arena moments:
— Cheering on Idaho State’s football team as they destroyed Utah State, 50-24, during the penultimate regular season game of the Bengals' 1981 national title season. Quarterback Mike Machurek took apart the Division-1 Aggies, and receiver Chris Corp made a couple of phenomenal catches in the game which was, not surprisingly, the last time Utah State ever made the 90-mile trip to Pocatello.
— One week later, watching Idaho State survive a three-overtime marathon over Weber State, 33-30, after future NFL kicker Roger Ruzek missed a game-winning 32-yard field goal try for the Wildcats. Bengal Hall of Famer Case deBruijn then clinched the win with a 33-yard field goal. Had Idaho State lost that game, they likely would not have qualified for the playoffs.
— Calling from the radio booth with my good friend and broadcast partner Jim Fox ISU’s last win over Boise State, 32-31, in a 1995 thriller. “Well, I’m glad we never have to come back to this (lovely) place again,” snorted BSU broadcaster Paul J. Schneider on his way out of the press box. BSU moved up to Division 1 the following season and — like Utah State — has never returned to Pocatello.
— Watching my youngest son Chris play linebacker on the Holt Arena turf for Pocatello High School in 2001, his senior season. The Indians, struggling after losing a good deal of talent to newly-opened Century High School, finished winless that year, but I was so proud of the effort of my son and his teammates.
— Watching both my sons graduate from high school — B.J. from Century and Chris from Pocatello. There is always a mixture of pride, joy and relief when your kids have safely navigated the high school gauntlet.
— Watching my wife Janice Jean lead out the 2018 graduates of the Idaho State College of Arts and Letters, along with the great Bill Olson, as the professional achievement award winner for her college that year. You can’t know how proud I am of all that she achieved in education and professionally.
— Making the last-minute decision to go buy a ticket to see the Reba McEntire concert in the mid-1990s. It was a terrific show, and as it turned out, one of the last I saw in Holt Arena.
— Watching ISU’s Kenny McGowen hit the game-winning shot in overtime to beat Weber State and Damian Lillard, who has gone on to NBA greatness, 64-62, in 2012.
— Broadcasting Idaho State football’s double-overtime 43-40 win over Montana in 2003. I remember walking out of the Dome that afternoon completely depleted, physically and emotionally. It was a great game before a great crowd.
— Observing Chris Urbanski hit a three-point basket with one second left to lift the Idaho State women to a 58-56 win over Brigham Young University in December of 2000. That win ignited the Bengals on an undefeated run through the Big Sky Conference regular season and tournament.
— Broadcasting Pocatello High School football games throughout much of the 1980s, and watching the local kids take advantage of the opportunity to play in a collegiate environment — and indoors.
— Enjoying pretty much all of the 1993-94 Idaho State men’s basketball season, when the Bengals turned “Herb Ball” loose to tie Weber State for the Big Sky Conference regular season title under coach Herb Williams.
That’s my list, although I’m sure I’m forgetting something important. Now give me yours. What brings a smile, a tear or a laugh to your face when you think about Holt Arena? We want to tell your story.
