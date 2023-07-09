A Bannock County sheriff's deputy has passed away as a result of injuries suffered in an all-terrain vehicle crash.
Albert Luce, 40, a deputy who worked at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, died on Sunday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, authorities said.
Luce died after being involved in an ATV crash in Island Park while off-duty on July 2, Sheriff Tony Manu said.
Luce rolled the ATV while on a trail and suffered injuries that required him to be transported to the hospital via emergency helicopter and placed in an induced coma, Manu said.
Luce succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
“Honestly, just knowing him I didn't think it would come to this,” Manu said. “I was very optimistic for him, just because he was so resilient. He was such a tough guy. When I heard he was placed in an induced coma I truly thought he would be all right and pull through.”
Luce had been a deputy at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello for 14 years, said Manu, adding that he was in a leadership role and his passing will be a huge loss for the department.
“He was a corporal at the Sheriff’s Office and was around to influence a lot of the newer employees that we get,” Manu said. “He had so much institutional knowledge. It’s tough to replace that lost knowledge. This is such a huge loss for our department.”
Manu described Luce as a “steady, level-headed person that you just couldn’t help but like.”
“I never saw him in a bad mood,” Manu added.
In his youth, Luce traveled with his grandpa Max Bunnell on his art excursions. He attended Moapa Valley High School in Overton, Nevada, where he excelled in track, participated in cross country, band and year book publishing, according to his obituary.
Following his graduation, Luce served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Brazil Salvador South Mission from 2002 to 2004. Upon returning from his mission, he met the love of his life and married Lori Jo Young on Nov. 20, 2004, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Together they have three children: 14-year-old Kyrin, 7-year-old Taylon and 1-year-old Paisley.
“His greatest calling in life was being a husband and father,” his obituary said. “He loves his family. His children and Lori are the center of his life.”
When Luce wasn't working or serving his community he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and camping and spending time outdoors, according to his obituary. He also played a role in the Nuart Theatre-Blackfoot Community Players as an actor and enjoyed helping build sets and props for various plays and productions.
According to his obituary, Luce gave in death as he gave in life being an organ donor and gave the gift of life through his donation of his organs.
Sgt. Chance Topliff at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has been tasked with collecting donations to assist his family during this difficult time. Donations can be made via Venmo using the handle @Chance-Topliff. The Venmo can also be accessed by scanning the QR code attached to this story.
A viewing has been scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hawker Funeral Home, located at 132 South Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot.
The funeral has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Blackfoot South Stake Center, located at 900 Riverton Road in Blackfoot. Another viewing is available at the stake center one hour before the funeral starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.