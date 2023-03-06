Two snowmobilers died following unrelated incidents Friday and a third was rescued Sunday while riding in the region’s backcountry, authorities said in three separate news releases.
Andrew Stoddard, 42, of Bannock County, died in a backcountry crash near Downey, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
Stoddard was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the Cottonwood area east of Downey, the Bannock County Coroner's Office said.
The crash was reported around 5 p.m. by another snowmobiler who was riding with Stoddard, authorities said.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies and search and rescue personnel, the Portneuf Medical Center emergency helicopter and the Coroner's Office responded to the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
“My heart goes out to Andrews's family and friends during this difficult time,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.
Christopher Ryan Berg, 33, of Chandler, Arizona, died after crashing into a tree just west of West Yellowstone on Friday, according to a Saturday press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Gallatin County Search and Rescue, Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Yellowstone National Park, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to a report that a snowmobiler had struck a tree at about 12:20 p.m. Friday.
The snowmobiler, who was riding on the Two Top Trail about 6 miles west of West Yellowstone, was found dead when authorities arrived, according to the release.
The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office and the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service are conducting an investigation into the crash, according to the release, but foul play is not suspected. Speed is thought to be a factor in the crash, the release states.
Shortly after noon Sunday authorities in Fremont County located a snowmobiler near Island Park in the area of Reas Peak and Blue Creek who had been missing since Saturday afternoon, according to a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The sheriff’s office was searching for Michael L. Ferguson, 59, of Idaho Falls after he had become separated from his party yesterday afternoon on Saturday and did not have his cell phone with him, authorities said.
Ferguson was located safely around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.