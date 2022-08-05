I was a teenager when the first “Fahrenheit 451” movie was produced in 1966. The film was based upon Ray Bradbury’s novel of a future dystopian society where books were banned to control thought and prevent dissent. Firemen were empowered to seize and burn all books — Bradbury used 451 because he was advised that paper autoignites at that temperature (it is within the range).

People were encouraged in the movie to rat out their bibliophile neighbors who were arrested for secretly having books. A fireman fell for a book-loving woman, and yes, the plot heated up.