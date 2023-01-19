In this photo provided by Allysa Casteel, a dead baby gray whale lies on the beach at Fort Stevens State Park on the northern Oregon coast on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. It's the third whale to wash up on Oregon's coast in the past week. The dead calf is believed to have been a stillborn, according to a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries agency.
Allysa Casteel - handout one time use, Allysa Casteel/Seaside Aquarium
In this photo provided by Allysa Casteel, a dead baby gray whale lies on the beach at Fort Stevens State Park on the northern Oregon coast on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. It's the third whale to wash up on Oregon's coast in the past week. The dead calf is believed to have been a stillborn, according to a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries agency.
Allysa Casteel - handout one time use, Allysa Casteel/Seaside Aquarium
In this photo provided by Allysa Casteel, a dead baby gray whale lies on the beach at Fort Stevens State Park on the northern Oregon coast on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. It's the third whale to wash up on Oregon's coast in the past week. The dead calf is believed to have been a stillborn, according to a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries agency.
Allysa Casteel - handout one time use, Allysa Casteel/Seaside Aquarium
In this photo provided by Allysa Casteel, a dead baby gray whale lies on the beach at Fort Stevens State Park on the northern Oregon coast on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. It's the third whale to wash up on Oregon's coast in the past week. The dead calf is believed to have been a stillborn, according to a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries agency.
Allysa Casteel - handout one time use, Allysa Casteel/Seaside Aquarium
WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — A baby gray whale washed up on the northern Oregon coast on Wednesday, making it the third dead whale to beach on the state's coastline over the past week.
The 12-foot-long calf washed ashore at Fort Stevens State Park, KGW reported, only 100 yards (91 meters) from the site where a dead sperm whale beached over the weekend.
The baby whale appeared to be a stillborn, Michael Milstein, spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries agency, told the news outlet. There were no indications that it was struck by a ship or that it died from human interaction.
Federal biologists determined that the 40-foot sperm whale that washed ashore nearby died after a ship hit it. The whale had a large gash in its side.
Westerly winds and currents may have caused the two whales to wash ashore near each other, Allyssa Casteel, who is on staff at Seaside Aquarium, told the news outlet. Gray whales are currently migrating south for the winter to their birthing and breeding grounds near Baja California.
The whales at Fort Stevens are not the only cetaceans currently decomposing on Oregon’s beaches.
On Jan. 11, a gray whale washed up on the state's central coast near Reedsport, Jim Rice, program manager for the NOAA's Marine Mammal Stranding Network, told KGW. Rice, who examined the male, said it appeared the creature had been killed by orcas, who have been known to prey on gray whales.
An increase in the number of gray whales stranding on the west coast, from Mexico to Alaska, prompted the NOAA in 2019 to announce an “Unusual Mortality Event.” Such events are declared when animals strand unexpectedly or when there is a “significant die-off” of a population that demands an immediate response.
The ongoing NOAA investigation has identified several reasons behind the gray whale population decline, including ecological changes in the Arctic affecting the seafloor and animals the whales feed on each summer.
The gray whale population has declined by 38% from its peak in 2015 and 2016, the NOAA found, partly stemming from low birth numbers in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.