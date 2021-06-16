A great big thank you to Alliance Dance Academy for the wonderful and beautiful performance of the Black Swan Ballet on June 5, at the Pocatello High School Auditorium. Pocatello is fortunate to have this dance company bring such wonderful fine arts to our city. They worked very hard with their students in teaching them ballet and working ever so hard to put on this wonderful and beautiful production. Not only were the dances well performed, the scenery was very well done. Much hard work went into that part of the production. May we be able to experience such beautiful talent in the future.
Lois Gross,
Pocatello