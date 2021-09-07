Any law that allows a rape or incest birth to be forced to carry that conception to term is fundamentally torture of all women who are now left with no options in that state. When did it become such a radical right wing decision to limit anyone’s rights, under the Constitution and to take away the freedom of choice? The demeaning and corrupt attack of any birthing choice of Texas women, is just another subversion on America as a whole. All the procedures concerning changing voting restrictions and abortion laws by this group of fanatical Texas politicians is direct disrespect to all people and continuation of trying to control all women and men in these United States of America to limit freedom of choice. This brand of violently radical group of politicians are NOT true Republicans seeking to support Americans. But an extreme offshoot of Authoritarian style backers of a once failed coup on the American government attack of 1/6/2021 seeking freedom restraint backing from implanted Right Wing faction members, now within the Supreme Court. Power seems to be the sole need to continue this Urban Terrorist attack on ALL American freedoms under the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Their efforts to disintegrate our Country into a dictatorship is their only underlying policy they have to regain what they want, ultimate power in all sections of state and Federal governing in America. Their control is used with fear and hate toward all sane Americans whether Republican or Democrat, it makes no difference to Urban Terrorist ideology. This has become a fight ALL AMERICANS must realize is an attempt to take away your personal freedoms with lies, and the worse made up conspiracy theories spewed by American Terrorists hiding in political positions, waiting for the next attempt at a more violent coup on its people and our Government of choice.
We must not listen to or follow hate and fear fanatics, but join together all people and seek to save our right to vote in all states and the means to pick and choose our leaders outside any group of Urban Terrorists, not yet charged for their crimes against the United States of America. Hitler was already taken down by our fathers and grandfathers and we must always remain free Americans together for peace. Turn your backs on hate and help to retain our Constitutional freedoms to choose to vote unhindered by any dictator or group of fanatics seeking ultimate control over anyone. Freedom is a reality now and must remain a part of all of us, to have a future and a free America.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello