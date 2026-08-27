POCATELLO — St. Vincent de Paul has received a $30,800 grant that will help with much-needed renovations to the interior of its Social Services area.
The grant came from the Harry W. Morrison Foundation in Boise, according to a news release from St. Vincent de Paul. The area has been heavily used, but it has not been renovated in 10 years due to a lack of funding.
This project will include new tile flooring, a fresh coat of paint and commercial door replacements. The current floor is heavily scratched, there is graffiti on the wall and the paint needs a new coat.
"The current state of the Social Services area is not warm and welcoming," Beth Huston, manager of St. Vincent de Paul, said in the news release. "With these improvements, we will be able to create a dignified, clean and positive environment for our clients who may be in financial crisis."
Construction will begin Wednesday, Sept. 2, and is expected to last two weeks. The food pantry will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 9, and the thrift store will not be taking donations Thursday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 9.
During the project, the thrift store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Patrons are asked to be patient with the construction crews while they are working.
St. Vincent de Paul assists community members through its thrift store, weekly food pantry and social services. It offers financial help for necessities such as rent, utilities and medical bills. It also includes vouchers for clothing, furniture, bus tickets, gas, linens, backpacks, school supplies and other household items. The Social Services office is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays or by calling 208-406-1216.
The thrift store and Social Services area are accessible to people with disabilities. More information can be found by contacting Huston at 208-478-2062.
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