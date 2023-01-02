POCATELLO — Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents.
People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook.
Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city's north side.
"Keep an eye on smaller pets and children," police advised after ring cameras on Elmore Street recorded images of the mountain lion. Pocatello police are urging people to not approach mountain lions under any circumstances because the big cats can be dangerous, especially when hungry.
Idaho Fish and Game said it's not unusual for mountain lions to venture into Pocatello during the winter months searching for food.
Fish and Game said it has received three mountain lion reports in recent weeks within Pocatello city limits. Besides the Elmore Street big cat sighting, there was a mountain lion caught on camera while walking through the yard of a home on Glacier Street near Highland High School and mountain lion tracks found in the Flandro Drive area.
Fish and Game personnel are encouraging local residents to report any mountain lion sightings or evidence of mountain lion activity to Fish and Game's Pocatello office by calling 208-232-4703. Fish and Game keeps a database of mountain lion activity in Southeast Idaho and appreciates such citizen reports.
Mountain lion activity in Pocatello should also be reported to police at 208-234-6100.
Authorities say that a mountain lion's behavior dictates whether or not it will be left alone, relocated or euthanized. A mountain lion that's passing through Pocatello will normally be left alone, while a mountain lion that's making a home for itself in a local neighborhood will have to be dealt with for public safety reasons, Fish and Game said.
Authorities point out that although mountain lions have been known to attack and even kill people, those incidents are rare.
But especially this time of year, it's good to use caution knowing that the big cats are on the prowl. Idaho Fish and Game provided the following safety tips for local residents regarding mountain lions:
- Provide small livestock such as goats and chickens a safe place to spend the evening, such as a chicken coop, barn or shed. Pet owners should also provide some type of secure shelter for their pets, especially at night when mountain lions are more active.
- When letting your pets out of the house, turn on exterior lights, call loudly, or follow your pet outside to help deter any lions from sticking around in the yard with your pet in close proximity.
- Do not leave your pets’ food outside and secure your garbage. Pet food and trash attracts other wildlife that in turn may attract a mountain lion to your property.
- Do not intentionally feed big game or turkeys on your property which can also draw in mountain lions.
- In the unlikely event of an encounter with a lion, stand your ground and make yourself appear as large as possible by standing on a rock or holding your arms up. Do not turn or run; rather back away slowly while leaving the lion an escape route. Shout or yell at the mountain lion, but don’t scream. A high pitched scream may sound like a wounded animal. Almost every time, the lion will run off, but if the lion attacks, don’t play dead — fight back! Keep in mind that attacks by mountain lions on humans are very rare; since 1990 there have been four recorded attacks on humans by mountain lions in Idaho, none of which were fatal.
