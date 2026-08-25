BANNOCK COUNTY — Twenty-five years following 9/11, members of the Bannock County community are gathering again to honor the lives lost in the attacks.
The Bannock County Veteran Services office is hosting the annual 9/11 Patriot Day Community Commemoration in honor of the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
A flag-raising ceremony will be held on the front steps of the Bannock County Courthouse, 624 E. Center St. in Pocatello on Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli will read “The Events As They Unfolded,” a chronological recount of what happened the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Carnaroli, who was 100 miles from New York during that time to bury his father with military honors, said it is an important responsibility of older generations to remember these events.
“We hold this ceremony to remember the souls lost and the acts of bravery by ordinary Americans and first responders,” said Melissa Hartman, Bannock County veteran services coordinator.
Local veteran services organizations will host a community dinner at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson, immediately following the program.
For more information about the event, please contact Bannock County Veterans Services at 208-282-4245.
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