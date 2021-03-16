POCATELLO — Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that occurred near downtown Pocatello on Tuesday night.
Several residents in the area of South Arthur Avenue's intersection with West Lovejoy Street reported that they heard gunshots around 10:05 p.m. and Pocatello police said it appears that one of the neighborhood's homes was struck by the gunfire.
Police said there were two people in the home at the time but neither was wounded by the gunfire. No other injuries were reported in connection with the shooting.
Police said they believe four to five shots were fired by an unknown suspect who remains at large.
Several Pocatello police officers responded to the shooting and extensively searched the neighborhood for spent bullet casings but could not find any.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them immediately at 208-234-6100.