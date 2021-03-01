POCATELLO — Police have taken a Pocatello man into custody on an outstanding warrant and confiscated his handgun following a Saturday incident at an apartment building during which he accidentally fired the weapon.
The bullet from the .22-caliber pistol fired by Kirk Speelman, 60, went through the wall of his apartment at St. Anthony Place in the 600 block of North Seventh Avenue and narrowly missed the two senior citizens in the adjacent apartment, Pocatello police said.
Police said that Speelman left the scene following the 4 p.m. Saturday incident, but officers later caught up with him and confiscated his pistol.
Police said that Speelman has since been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and is being held at the Bannock County Jail.
Police said that Speelman fired the gun accidentally while trying to unload the weapon, but the incident remains under investigation.
St. Anthony Place is operated by the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, which declined to comment on Saturday’s incident.
The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to provide additional information on Tuesday regarding the warrant that led to Speelman’s arrest.