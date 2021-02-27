POCATELLO — An accidental discharge of a firearm inside a Pocatello apartment building nearly left two senior citizens wounded on Saturday, police said.
The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. at the St. Anthony Place apartments in the 600 block of North 7th Avenue near City Hall.
Authorities said an elderly individual accidentally fired a gun inside his apartment at St. Anthony Place and the bullet traveled through the wall and entered the adjacent apartment, narrowly missing the two elderly individuals who live there.
Pocatello police said they detained, questioned and released the man who fired the gun following the incident.
No criminal charges have been filed as a result of the shooting but police said the incident remains under investigation.