For better or for worse the Pocatello City Council is back to full strength. Hopefully the former, rather than the latter, proves to be the case. In either case, a very large group of Pocatello citizens have been disenfranchised by the mayor’s lack of adequate management skills and will remain so for several years.

Two thirds of the council members are now serving by the mayor’s appointment rather than election by Pocatello citizens. One third of the council members are directly tied to prominent city management personnel: Mr. Mansfield is the son of the Pocatello Public Works Director and Mr. Nichols is the husband of the administrative services manager for the mayor and council. We hope the old political maxim “who I appoint, I control” proves not to be the case, although the optics could hardly be worse.

