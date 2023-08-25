Martin Hackworth NEW

A few months back, in an unexpected series of events, an element of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the Wagner Group, headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, changed the direction of their tanks and armored vehicles from Kiev to Moscow with the intent of sacking a few Kremlin leaders. They made it to within a couple of hundred kilometers of Moscow, shooting down Russian Army helicopters and planes in the process. It is rumored that anticipated defections from the regular Russian military failed to materialize, thus stopping the attempted coup.

Yesterday, Yevgeny Prigozhin met his end when he and nine others perished in the mysterious crash of an Embraer Legacy jet just north of Moscow. When the Wagner Group staged its mutiny a few months ago, I wrote: “My guess is that Prigozhin’s days are probably numbered. Putin and the FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) don’t seem to possess much in the way of an excess of humor when it comes to cracking down on political enemies.” I expected it to be an open window; I guess the FSB decided to add vertical distance and jet fuel just to make sure.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

