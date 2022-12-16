Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

Though I'm of the opinion that we have reached “peak woke,” I'm less sure that we'll be rid of woke anytime soon. I read an op-ed a few days ago that speculated on a coming period of “plateau woke.” That might be just about right.

“Woke,” as you know, is a term used to describe a veritable cornucopia of progressive chicanery: overreaching diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, disregard for public safety, reparations, “decolonizing” various academic fields, environmental hysteria and support for various ”identity” movements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.