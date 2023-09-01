Jesse Robison

I considered killing someone when I was a child — it would have been justified, but what would that have done to my life’s journey? My dear friend, Michael Gallagher, set out as a teenager to shoot the owner of the company that was responsible for the death of his beloved father. At the last minute, he changed his mind. What would his life have looked like if he hadn’t reversed course?

Mike called me weeks ago to tell me he was dying — his big heart was beyond further repair. He expressed gratitude for our friendship. This is a man who endured horrific tragedies, and yet he was so sad that it was his time to go; he loved life that much. That was a tough conversation I’m fortunate to have had with a class act. Others got similar calls as he reached out during his last days to thank people for their impact upon his life.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

