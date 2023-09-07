Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity, courtesy of a politically well-connected friend, to attend a local GOP function featuring Sarah Palin. Not only that, but it was a VIP invitation, which meant admission to a small VIP-only meet-and-greet followed by a front-row seat to the main event. When my friend, Craig, pitched the idea to me, it took less than a nanosecond to accept.

When it was my turn to introduce myself to Governor Palin, I brought up a story I’d heard about her father, a bear, and a local fire department. She was sufficiently intrigued and curious about the story that she tried calling her father to get the details. We had a very nice 5-minute chat while she tried to reach her father on the phone.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.