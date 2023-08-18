If you have visited Maui, and in particular its historical port town of Lahaina, then you can better appreciate the tragic loss wrought by the world’s latest wildfire. It’s been years since I vacationed on this magical island, but it was a place evocative of the word paradise.

I particularly recall time spent within the cool “biosphere” produced by the banyan tree planted in 1873 in Lahaina. The solitary tree had grown to encompass almost two acres with over 40 connecting root-trunks before the fire struck. I loosely describe it as a biosphere because the tree felt like a self-contained life system.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

