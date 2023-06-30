Recently, in a completely stunning turn of events, an element of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the Wagner Group, turned around their trucks and tanks and headed toward Moscow with the intent of sacking a few Kremlin leaders. They made it to within a couple of hundred kilometers of Moscow, shooting down Russian Army helicopters and planes in the process.

But what appeared to be a potential coup against Vladimir Putin’s two decades as a modern Russian Czar ground to a halt when, if the reporting is accurate, elements of the Russian Army unexpectedly failed to join forces with the Wagner Group.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.