Mary Souza

Mary Souza

 MARK VANDERSYS

Dear Idaho Republican citizens, So sorry to interrupt your summer activities, but you need to pay attention to some scary rules and resolutions designed to take away your rights. It is happening this week, June 23 and 24, in a tiny town tucked away in the very middle of Idaho’s mountains.

The Idaho Republican Party (IDGOP) will be quietly holding its summer meeting in Challis on these June dates. Only chosen delegates and their guests are allowed. They will be voting on some controversial rules and resolutions so contentious they were held over from the IDGOP’s winter meeting. These issues are still highly problematic, but now are out of the spotlight as you and I are trying to enjoy our summer, while already distracted by the national furor going on in D.C. and Florida.

Mary Souza served in the Idaho Senate for eight years, retiring last year. If you are concerned about outside influences controlling your legislators, please share this column with friends.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

Anything that purges the rinos and the phonies is

A good thing......the Republican party has been infiltrated by leftists and deep state war mongers. When Bama got elected, the Republicans bent over backwards to show

How inclusive they are and picked Michael Steele

To head the party, what an embarrassment.

We finally got rid of rinos like Paul Ryan and

Liz Cheney, but there are still plenty more to

Be rid of. We, the Republican voters are behind

America First candidates who will continue the

Trump agenda, yet I see a lot of Idaho Republican representatives who want drivers licenses for

Illegals.....and they need to go too.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.