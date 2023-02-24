Mark Simmons

Mark Simmons 

As an eastern Oregon leader in the Greater Idaho movement, I’d like to explain why we are asking your state legislators to vote to begin talks with Oregon about the possibility of relocating the Oregon/Idaho state line. We are grateful that the Idaho House voted in favor last week and hope the Idaho Senate will soon do the same.

So far, eleven counties of eastern Oregon have voted for ballot measures that require their officials to advance the possibility of becoming a part of Idaho. The movement has won elections every May and November since November of 2020, and the campaign continues on to another county this May and, hopefully, three more in the future. Our movement proposes that nearly all of eastern Oregon, except the city of Bend, become a part of Idaho. This is an area populated by 380,000 citizens. The area is very similar to Idaho geographically, economically, politically and culturally. Our proposal would increase the population of Idaho by 21 percent, making Idaho as big as Montana and twice as populous.

Mark Simmons is the vice president of Citizens for Greater Idaho. He was formerly the Oregon Speaker of the House and Oregon state director for USDA Rural Development. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

Why not just take the entire northwest? The commiecrats can keep Portland and Seattle

And we get the rest.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.