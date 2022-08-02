Minidoka director

Minidoka National Historic Site Director of Education and Interpretation Kurt Ikeda was awarded the 2021 Idaho Humanities Council’s highest honor.

 Photo Courtesy of the Idaho Humanities Council

The Idaho Humanities Council awarded Kurt Ikeda the 2021 Outstanding Achievement in Humanities Award, the organization’s highest honor, awarded annually to recognize achievements that encourage a better understanding of the humanities.

Ikeda serves as the Minidoka National Historic Site’s director of education and interpretation and previously worked as an education specialist for southern Idaho parks. In 2018, he was an intern with Northwest Youth Corps. Before he began working for the National Park Service, Ikeda worked at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates and as a high school English teacher.

