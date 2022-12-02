Wondering if Marvin Lewis would be interested in coaching the football team at ISU. Perhaps being offered both the AD and HC jobs would pique his interest. Having played and coached at ISU, plus decades in the NFL, Lewis would be a prime candidate to reach out too. Lewis had all the money he will ever need from his stints in the NFL, would not require a high salary. Combined with the AD and HC job the combined salaries would come in at about $400,000 per year. Of course, this would require both the administration and sports department to think outside the box, not to mention the gnashing of teeth by current staff. If and when the university gets serious about sports, in particular football, its time, maybe now, to go after the quality of people who can lead and raise the profile of ISU sports. Marvin Lewis would be a step in the right direction.

William Seymour,

