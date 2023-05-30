BJ Fillingame unviels Lookout Point sign for new Pocatello town square

Lookout Credit Union Vice President of Marketing BJ Fillingame unveils the name for the new town square in Historic Downtown Pocatello, which will be known as Lookout Point.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The grand opening for the new town square in Historic Downtown Pocatello, Lookout Point, is set to kick off at 4 p.m. Friday.

A project several years in the making that was announced in July 2022, the grand opening is a much-anticipated local event that will feature live music, food and fun activities.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.