The Lazy Sunday on Sunday, February 14, 2021, finally had the correct listings for our local CBS station after five weeks of DABL Digital Television (DT) 3.1 listings. Lazy Sunday appears in Adams Publishing Group papers in Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. On January 1, 2021, KIFI in Idaho Falls moved “KIDK CBS 3” from KIDK DT channel 3.1 to KIFI DT 8.2 to improve coverage for CBS. This newspaper should have run a story about this change. Now, the correct listings show up as "KIFI2 CBS 3" in this newspaper.
If you live from Pocatello to Rexburg and watch local TV over the air, you need to rescan your TV sets to get all the 35 over-the-air channels available from our local broadcasters. KIDK has two channels, KPVI has three, KIFI has five, KISU has five, KPIF has 10, and KVUI has 10.
There are too many listings of “To Be Announced.” The virus has caused many problems for TV program providers, but the TV channels still need to do a better job of getting the program listings out to newspapers nationwide. Viewers desire new content, but this sickness has caused delays in the production of new programs.
For along time, Lazy Sunday has shown ABC News at 4:30 pm on Saturday, but it is on at 5:30 pm. The Hallmark Channel listings are three hours off. Lazy Sunday shows them on the Pacific Time Zone feed, but Sparklight carries Hallmark from the Eastern Time Zone satellite feed. The Highlights list on Lazy Sunday page 23 does not always have the best “highlights.”
I have been interested in TV listings since my youth. The TV listings, weather report, comics, letters to editor, and coupons are the important parts of any newspaper. Increasingly, I see why people use online TV listings like TitanTV to get their TV listings.
Albert L. Gius,
Pocatello