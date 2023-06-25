Bud Anderson

Bud Anderson sits on the wing of the P-51D Old Crow at the end of his second tour.

 Bud Anderson website photo

The last living triple ace, now more than 100 years old, will visit Lewiston during the fifth iteration of the Radials and Rivers Fly-In on Saturday.

Clarence “Bud” Anderson, a newly minted brigadier general and celebrated World War II fighter pilot, will make his second appearance at the event that features a mixture of antique aircraft and military planes. Also making a return visit will be a restored P-51 Mustang painted to replicate Anderson’s Old Crow, one of the planes he flew in the European Theater.

Bud Anderson 2

Bud Anderson stands next to a P-51B Mustang painted in the Old Crow design like one of his planes in World War II. Anderson, a triple ace, is the guest of honor at the Radials and Rivers Fly-In on Saturday.

