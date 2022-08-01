Biocube

A biocube placed on the Tamae Reef off the Pacific island of Mo’orea. 

 Photo courtesy of David Liittschwager

POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus will open a temporary exhibition, “Life in One Cubic Foot,” on Aug. 19.

The exhibition follows the research of Smithsonian scientists and photographer David Liittschwager as they discover what a cubic foot of land or water — a biocube — reveals about the diversity of life on the planet. “Life in One Cubic Foot” will be on view Aug. 19 through Nov. 13. The exhibition is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

Bugs

A selection of creatures revealed through inventorying one cubic foot from Hallett Nature Sanctuary in Central Park, New York City. 