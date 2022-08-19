team roping - load 'em 2

Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center.

 Submitted photo

Pocatello Downs, high school rodeo, and Movies at the Port return this week at the Bannock County Event Center!

The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.