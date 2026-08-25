POCATELLO — The Gate City Ladies Club will be starting its 2026-2027 year on Sept. 1. All area women are welcome to attend the first coffee for the season 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th in Pocatello.
The club promotes friendship, service and goodwill. It is non-political and non-sectarian.
In the 2025-2026 year, more than $2,500 was raised and donated to Idaho State University’s Benny’s Pantry, Pocatello Free Clinic, and Pocatello Animal Services.
Whether you are a newcomer, recently retired or a lady who has a void in her life, check out the Gate City Ladies. Friendship and service are the main focus of the club. There are special interest groups within the club that you might want to check out and join.
If you have any questions about Gate City Ladies, call Carla at 208-760-0079.
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