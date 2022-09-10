Take the Reins

Students participating in the Take the Reins Program last year line up with horses as they prepare to walk in unison to the other end of the horse corral.

 Stephanie Bachman-West Photo

FORT HALL — In the spring of 2022, a group of students stood in a horizontal line in a horse corral, side-by-side with their hoofed companions.

Their goal was to reach the end of the corral but only as a team, and they all had to walk in a symmetrical line the entire length, if they didn’t want to have to restart.