BOISE (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador filed paperwork Wednesday to challenge incumbent Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to be the state’s chief legal officer.
Labrador served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before running for governor in 2018 and losing in the primary to Brad Little, who went on to become governor.
Wasden is in his fifth term and is the longest serving attorney general in the state’s history.
“I will also be a true partner with conservative lawmakers in the Legislature as they work to draft and write good laws that will stand up against the gamesmanship of activist judges,” Labrador said in a statement. “It is critical that we have a new Attorney General who can work with the Legislature to craft legislation to withstand judicial tests and protect Idaho’s sovereignty.”
Labrador is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus who unsuccessfully ran for majority leader in 2014.
Two other Republicans, Arthur Macomber and Dennis Boyles, are also in the race.
