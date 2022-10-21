Sage grouse

The remains of two sage-grouse illegally shot east of Blackfoot in Bingham County. The incident likely occurred on the morning of Oct. 14, 2022.

 Kevin Pennala / Idaho Fish and Game

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.

There is no open hunting season for sage-grouse in or anywhere near the vicinity of where the carcasses were found. The breasts were removed from each bird without a wing or head attached as required. It’s possible the grouse were mistaken for another grouse species.

