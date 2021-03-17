FORT HALL — Firefighters extinguished a wildfire on Wednesday that had threatened several homes on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
The blaze was reported around 2:30 p.m. in an area bordered by Ellsworth, Siler and Edmo roads and Highway 91 near the Shoshone-Bannock High School.
The North Bannock Fire Department was called in to help Fort Hall firefighters contain the wildfire and protect the several homes in the fire's path.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported that firefighters had the blaze extinguished by late Wednesday afternoon. No homes were damaged and no people, livestock or pets were injured, the tribes said.
Authorities have not yet commented on how many acres were scorched by the fire or what caused the blaze.
